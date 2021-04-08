ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Part of you wants to curl up and retreat into dreamland. Take your time getting ready to face the day. Surprising communication lifts you up. You'll feel like yourself in no time at all.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Join an online group that addresses a secret passion. Drum up confidence to join in the conversation. A frustrating moment may cause you to vent. Find a friend who can calm you down
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Starting a side business could cross your mind. Throw around ideas with an experienced friend. Offering consulting services might be a good place to start. Let people know what you are good at doing.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Prepare for a serious talk. Confrontation is not your cup of tea, so be friendly and tactful. Remember to cancel magazine subscriptions before your free trial ends. Travel plans may fall into place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Be discriminating when visiting websites or reading blogs about financial planning. Avoid get-rich-quick schemes that will cost you more than you earn. You may be too trusting. Misinformation could steer you wrong.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Don't wait for someone to make the first move. Take a risk and ask for what you need. Those you love will jump at the chance to help. A romantic interlude could take you by surprise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Turn over a new leaf. Send your bad habits packing. Avoid fad diets or quick weight loss plans. Calm down nervous energy that makes you fearful. Think positive thoughts, and actions will follow.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Talking to kids and grandkids will bring a smilee. If there are no children around, go to a park where you will hear playful laughter. Sometimes you find joy in the most surprising places.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Maintain that balance between work and family despite continual challenges. Enthusiasm for being of service may cause you to lose track of time. Tell people to alert you so you can come up for air.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Your ability to juggle activities will go only so far. Be honest about how much multitasking you can do. An online gathering may get your creative juices flowing. Explore your writing abilities in new mediums.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Be practical, but do not deprive yourself. Purchase an item that will make you happy but will not break the bank. Avoid overpriced items and obvious rip-offs. Search for enticing bargains and one-day sales.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You will be noticed today by people you want to impress. Take extra time to present the best look possible. Show someone your appreciation. A gift or offer to take them out is always welcome.