ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You could feel challenged by a situation early in the day. A close loved one or associate could be involved. Work out this issue through one-on-one conversations. You will feel much better once you do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Relate more directly with those in your life. That special "hello" or asking about someone's feelings can smooth out a more challenging interaction. The unexpected occurs. You could be quite reactive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Pace yourself and get past a challenging schedule or project. Keep the faith and do not get discouraged. Do not accept any extra responsibilities at this moment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH If facing a challenging issue, dig into your creativity to find an appropriate solution. You might feel caught between a rock and a hard place until the moment you find the correct path.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)