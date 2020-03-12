ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You could feel challenged by a situation early in the day. A close loved one or associate could be involved. Work out this issue through one-on-one conversations. You will feel much better once you do.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Relate more directly with those in your life. That special "hello" or asking about someone's feelings can smooth out a more challenging interaction. The unexpected occurs. You could be quite reactive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Pace yourself and get past a challenging schedule or project. Keep the faith and do not get discouraged. Do not accept any extra responsibilities at this moment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH If facing a challenging issue, dig into your creativity to find an appropriate solution. You might feel caught between a rock and a hard place until the moment you find the correct path.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Handle a personal matter first. If you don't, you could be consumed by thoughts about the situation for most of the day. You might not want to discuss what's happening with others. However, if you have a trusted adviser, do share.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Reach out for others; return calls and remain responsive to suggestions. What seems difficult might not be once you toss yourself into the project. Tap into your creativity to find a reasonable solution.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Indulge some and use your imagination to find an adequate solution. The problem might revolve around money, payments and your needs. Trust yourself to choose wisely.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You have your intuitive antennas up as you seek out a feasible solution. You might not know which way to go with a personal choice intellectually, but emotionally, you will find the right solution.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Deal with a domestic issue directly. You might want to avoid any soul searching; however, facing the issue directly will prove helpful. Your energy could be going up and down.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Aim for precisely what you want. If you are not sure, which is unlikely, back off. A discussion with a dear friend will help you gain perspective. Play out various ideas or solutions with this person.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Take a stand. Do not push yourself to come to an agreement or conclusion until you are ready. You are the major force in this discussion. Your attitude toward and flexibility with the situation might be good.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Reach out for a loved one at a distance. You might have difficulty connecting at first. Relax and allow the other party to maintain control. Let him or her initiate a conversation if possible.