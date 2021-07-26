VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, which means you have to be cooperative. As a Virgo, you will find it easy to do this because you like to be supportive to others. You're always willing to help.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH As this week begins, you will discover you have to put your emotional considerations second to the demands or considerations of someone else. That's just how it is. This doesn't mean you're being a martyr; it's simply the situation at hand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You continue to impress everyone because three strong planets are at the top of your chart making you look great in the eyes of others, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. Meanwhile, as this week begins, you feel playful and prankish!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Your desire to travel and experience more of the world or learn something new continues to be strong this week. Nevertheless, today in particular, you might want to cocoon at home or do laundry and pack your bags. A conversation with a female relative might be significant.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)