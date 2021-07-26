ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It's Monday, and in one way you feel playful and up for fun and games! However, the placement of today's Moon will also encourage you to withdraw a bit and "hide." You might want to avoid social pressures. Your unconscious might rule decisions today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH A heart-to-heart conversation with a female might be important for you today. Certainly, this is a time when home, family and your private life have your attention. Home repairs plus increased chaos on the home front cannot be ignored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Personal details about your private life seem to be made public for some reason today. You are noticed more than usual, which means some people are talking about you. It's good to know this if you have to do some damage control.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your strong focus on money, cash flow and earnings continues. Furthermore, your ability to please others with your words is excellent right now. (Everyone loves you.) As this week begins, you want to travel or get a change of scenery. Ideas?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Of course, this will be a powerful week for you with the Sun, Mercury and Mars in your sign. You rock! However, today in particular, your focus is on shared property, inheritances, wills, estates and insurance matters — all that fun stuff.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, which means you have to be cooperative. As a Virgo, you will find it easy to do this because you like to be supportive to others. You're always willing to help.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH As this week begins, you will discover you have to put your emotional considerations second to the demands or considerations of someone else. That's just how it is. This doesn't mean you're being a martyr; it's simply the situation at hand.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You continue to impress everyone because three strong planets are at the top of your chart making you look great in the eyes of others, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. Meanwhile, as this week begins, you feel playful and prankish!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Your desire to travel and experience more of the world or learn something new continues to be strong this week. Nevertheless, today in particular, you might want to cocoon at home or do laundry and pack your bags. A conversation with a female relative might be significant.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH This week you feel intense about certain financial matters, especially anything to do with shared property or your responsibilities to others. Today you're willing to speak up! This is why conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors will be important to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You are focused on close partnerships and spouses much more than usual this week because the Sun, Mercury and Mars are all opposite your sign. Keep in mind that Mars can encourage conflicts. Today, however, your focus is on money, cash flow and perhaps shopping.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH The Moon is in your sign today. (It is in your sign for two and a half days every month.) Each time this occurs, it will make you more emotional than usual. However, it always slightly improves your good luck. Oh yes. Ask the universe for a favor!