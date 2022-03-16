ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today you want to get better organized. You also might have to work on behalf of someone else. Personal health issues could be a consideration, as well as an increased focus on a pet. Get your ducks in a row!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Lucky you! This is a lighthearted day. Enjoy pleasant outings, playful times with children, sports events and planning vacations. If you're lucky, you're on a vacation! This is also a great day to use your creative talents.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH This is an excellent day to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. You might have a significant conversation with a female family member, possibly Mom. Don't hesitate to present your views, because people will listen to you with the Sun and Mercury at the top of your chart.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today you want a meaningful discussion with someone, perhaps a relative or neighbor. Whatever the case, you want to get down to brass tacks and talk about something real. You don't want avoidance. You don't want trivial chitchat.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Banking, salary and cash flow issues have your focus today. This is a good day to stay on top of what you own and your assets in general. If shopping, you'll be inclined to make emotional purchases rather than practical ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which gives you an advantage over all the other signs. Since you have the edge, this is the day to ask for what you want. Having said that, when the Moon is in your sign, you tend to be more emotional.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Today you're happy to take a backseat and work alone or behind the scenes. You are still in a playful, fun-loving mood; plus, you are still working hard. Nevertheless, set aside some time today to catch your breath and enjoy some time alone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH This is a playful, prankish time for you. Many of you are redecorating or entertaining at home as well. Today a conversation with a female friend could be important. This person might throw a new light on something about your future goals. This could be helpful input.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today the Moon is at the top of your chart, which happens for two days every month. And when this occurs, it tends to put you in the public view more than usual. For example, people might be aware of personal details about your private life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Today you have a strong urge to "get away from all this." You want a change of pace or a change of scenery. Basically, you want some stimulation and adventure, because too much routine and ho-hum is starting to get to you. Travel or learn something new. Go someplace you've never been before.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH You're bouncing with energy, because fiery Mars is in your sign. Great! You will get a lot done. Today in particular is a solid day to check out red-tape details about banking, insurance, estates and inheritances. Roll up your sleeves and dig in.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HH Today the Moon is in the sign that is opposite your sign, which means you have to be willing to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This is no biggie. It simply requires consideration, respect and cooperation with others.

