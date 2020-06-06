× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You want to win every competition, and your cleverness and eloquence enable you to find the quickest road to fulfillment. Use humor and good listening skills when dealing with others. You hear from an old, distant friend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Be careful of investments and other projects suggested by an adventurous type. Resist the temptation to be overly critical. Tolerance and appreciation on your part opens more doors. A breakthrough may come.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Your beauty and charm are magnetic today, and you will be hard to resist. Circulate. Plan or attend virtual parties. Learn from old experiences and use them as a foundation upon which to build future happiness.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Your health will take a turn for the better today. You will feel more energy. Animal companions are especially in tune with your needs. Enjoy exercise or healing sessions with a loved one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)