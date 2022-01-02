Happy Birthday for Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022: You're a hardworking, dedicated person. You're also warm and generous to others. You're particularly caring and giving to loved ones. Good news! This is a powerful year for you! Expect recognition and possibly a promotion or an award, because your efforts will be noticed and acknowledged by others, especially people in power.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Think about your life direction. Are you headed where you want to go? It's also the perfect day to think about how you can improve your relationship with authority figures.
This Week: Make plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Today's New Moon suggests thinking about what travel you might take this year to enrich your life. What further education will improve your job or enhance your world?
This Week: Goodwill and positive inspiration!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH The New Moon heralds the perfect time for you to think about how to get out of debt and organize your finances and your relationship with the wealth of others.
This Week: You feel encouraged!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today's New Moon affords time to think about how you can improve your closest relationships. After all, there's always room for improvement. What are a few things you might do?
This Week: Cooperation is rewarding.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Use today's New Moon to get better organized. You not only improve your day-to-day world, you get better organized in your approach to how to improve your health.
This Week: Discern what motivates you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Consider the balance you have in your life between work and play. (We are more work-oriented than people in Europe, but less work-oriented than people in Japan.)
This Week: You're creative!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Today's New Moon encourages thinking about how to improve your home so you like it better and it functions better. Likewise, how can you improve your relations with family members?
This Week: Harmony at home.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Human beings are gregarious creatures. We need to be seen and to see others. We also need to talk. This stimulation is necessary. Today's New Moon is the perfect opportunity to think about your style of communicating with others.
This Week: A sense of togetherness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today's New Moon offers a chance to think about your finances. What are your earnings? What are your expenditures? How does your financial report card look? Meanwhile, are you taking care of what you own? Or do your possessions own you?
This Week: You're hopeful!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH The New Moon is in your sign today. The next New Moon in your sign will be Dec. 23. These are two of the best days of the year to ask yourself what you can do to improve the image you offer to your world.
This Week: Confident and uplifting!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Find some quiet time. Meditation, yoga, a walk or time spent alone will give you a chance to ground yourself and sort out some priorities.
This Week: It's easy relating to others.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Think about the friends that you have. Do you hang out with quality people? Do your friends have your back? Friendships are important. Studies indicate good friendships can actually promote your health.
This Week: Socialize with friends!