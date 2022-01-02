SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Human beings are gregarious creatures. We need to be seen and to see others. We also need to talk. This stimulation is necessary. Today's New Moon is the perfect opportunity to think about your style of communicating with others.

This Week: A sense of togetherness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today's New Moon offers a chance to think about your finances. What are your earnings? What are your expenditures? How does your financial report card look? Meanwhile, are you taking care of what you own? Or do your possessions own you?

This Week: You're hopeful!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH The New Moon is in your sign today. The next New Moon in your sign will be Dec. 23. These are two of the best days of the year to ask yourself what you can do to improve the image you offer to your world.

This Week: Confident and uplifting!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)