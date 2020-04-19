HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 19, 2020:
You will not have the control you are used to but it will be a good year nevertheless. It will be possible to escape any serious financial difficulties with relative ease. There will be unexpected opportunities to add to your income. If single, a degree of freedom when in a committed situation is essential to your happiness. If attached, you will be the object of admiration and loyal devotion. Your bond strengthens. SAGITTARIUS adores you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Take as much time in solitude today as you can. Release addictive loves. Addictive loves are those which seem compelling but bring only sorrow and frustration, not peace and nurture. Trust in your own strength and powers of reason.
TAURUS (April 20-May20)
HHHH Today you find out how to enhance future security. Get to know people you admire from afar and join their social groups online. It sounds stealthy but it's just the way it needs to be now with all the social isolation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You are making it entirely too pleasant and a fun experience to be this socially distanced. You entertain the kids and you make it like an adventure. Of course, we are all jealous. This promises interesting possibilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You dream of a land far away. You wish you could travel. A legal matter finally will get resolved, you are relieved just to hear the news. It's amazing how many make allowances in an emergency crisis like this.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Since analytical Virgo is involved in this pattern, it makes sense to keep very neat and complete financial records. Remember not to become anxious regarding financial situations. It wastes time and energy. Money is only of value for the good it brings about.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)HHHH If you are fancy free, a new romantic interest can develop through your professional circle today. Relationships are highlighted today, even fleeting connections. Your feelers, your bee antennae, are so attuned, following this isolation time. You will see.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct.22)
HHH Take reasonable care around those who are ill. Step back from those who are depressing you or are perhaps psychologically draining. You must be extra vigilant with your health today. It comes first. It takes a national emergency to get you to say "no."
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Recognize how friendships can be a catalyst for love. Accept invitations to meet friends online. This can bring a delightful series of new contacts. You can expect great happiness to be accompanied by change regarding the tender passions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH Today is really a home day. You are really getting it. You need time to yourself but when you want it. You are starting to feel like Aries, a little caged. Sharing a hobby also can invite a closer intimacy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH You must convince and persuade others and attend some form of conference. There are a lot of necessary interactions today. With your sibling, neighbors, old pals. Also a delightful series of new contacts. It is very enjoyable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Depression lifts and your faith helps you to carry plans forward. People are becoming more giving and thoughtful. In love and business and in common conversation. Your physical vitality is improving.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Make certain that you include the friends of a companion who is winning your heart. Then make certain your prospective partner's feelings are mutual concerning your friends. Keep in mind you may open up to someone completely new.
