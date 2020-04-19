× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 19, 2020:

You will not have the control you are used to but it will be a good year nevertheless. It will be possible to escape any serious financial difficulties with relative ease. There will be unexpected opportunities to add to your income. If single, a degree of freedom when in a committed situation is essential to your happiness. If attached, you will be the object of admiration and loyal devotion. Your bond strengthens. SAGITTARIUS adores you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Take as much time in solitude today as you can. Release addictive loves. Addictive loves are those which seem compelling but bring only sorrow and frustration, not peace and nurture. Trust in your own strength and powers of reason.

TAURUS (April 20-May20)

HHHH Today you find out how to enhance future security. Get to know people you admire from afar and join their social groups online. It sounds stealthy but it's just the way it needs to be now with all the social isolation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)