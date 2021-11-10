ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Someone's comments might discourage your financial plans today (or your sense of responsibility to someone or something). Don't let this get you down. You are a fighter! Aries is the hero archetype of the zodiac. This is a temporary setback.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Dealings with authority figures are challenging today. They might discourage you. Their remarks might embody the very essence of your worst suspicions. Don't let what others think control your behavior.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Rules, regulations and the traditional way of doing things might inhibit you at work today, perhaps even your health. But this doesn't have to happen. You can stand up for yourself. You can protect your best interests. And you will.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Whether it's plans for a vacation, a social outing, the arts or something related to children, you might feel discouraged because of a lack of funding and support. Fear not! Go slowly. Take baby steps. You don't have to abandon your plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)