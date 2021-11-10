ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HH Someone's comments might discourage your financial plans today (or your sense of responsibility to someone or something). Don't let this get you down. You are a fighter! Aries is the hero archetype of the zodiac. This is a temporary setback.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Dealings with authority figures are challenging today. They might discourage you. Their remarks might embody the very essence of your worst suspicions. Don't let what others think control your behavior.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Rules, regulations and the traditional way of doing things might inhibit you at work today, perhaps even your health. But this doesn't have to happen. You can stand up for yourself. You can protect your best interests. And you will.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH Whether it's plans for a vacation, a social outing, the arts or something related to children, you might feel discouraged because of a lack of funding and support. Fear not! Go slowly. Take baby steps. You don't have to abandon your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH It's not easy dealing with partners and close friends today. Likewise, relations with family members, especially someone older, might be tough. Hey, this goes with the territory. All relationships have their ups and downs. Savor the small successes. You haven't lost.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Issues related to your job, health or pet might get you down today. You feel discouraged. Actually, this could be an "obstacle blessing" for you. Instead, go forward slowly in small increments, and you will make small gains. Small gains slowly add up to big gains.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH The cost of social outings, vacations, raising kids or perhaps a loss of money due to financial speculation might concern you today. It's a temporary setback. It's not the end of the world. Even by tomorrow, things look better — and definitely later in the week. Trust me.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today Mercury and Mars in your sign are at odds with stern Saturn. Initially this feels like an obstacle in your path. Something or someone will block you. (This could be domestic.) If you work slowly and carefully for your objective, however, you'll make headway.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH Fear can be paralyzing. Today you might feel something is preventing you from being as effective as you want to be. Take a moment to relax. Size up the situation. Then move forward slowly and carefully with the confidence of who you really are.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH You might feel diminished by the comments of others today. Do these people define you? No, they do not. You hear their words. But ultimately your inner resources drive you and make you accomplish things.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH People notice you today. And you're ambitious! Nevertheless, your efforts are blocked by someone or something or an internal sense of inadequacy. (We've all been there.) Continue to move forward in baby steps — slowly, slowly.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH Self-doubt and a false sense of inadequacy might paralyze you today. Ah yes, the paralysis of the negative. This is a brief dark cloud on your horizon. Accept what is and move forward slowly, bit by bit, and you'll achieve what you want.