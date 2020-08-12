× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH A variety of activities and the presentation of interesting ideas mark today. You will speak and move quickly. It is an excellent time to catch up on correspondence, make travel plans or try some serious writing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH An inspiration or creative idea can generate extra income. Be careful not to be overly generous with associates in need. Today's aspects indicate that people nearby could drain your resources. Offer advice and encouragement, but protect your own interests.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You thrive on variety and excitement but dread boredom. Today you will enchant others with your charm and pleasing demeanor, and no one will be bored. Express creative ideas as well as love.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Regret and a sense of isolation prevail today. Release old disappointments, chalking them up to experience. Friends call to cheer you up, and succeed in doing so. Try positive affirmations and visualization to help you progress more.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)