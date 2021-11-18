ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Expect a pleasant surprise today. A boss, parent, teacher or someone in authority might compliment you or offer you an opportunity. Someone will do or say something to make you feel good. You might get a promotion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH A surprise opportunity for pleasure travel might arrive today. A romance or a friendly connection might be established with someone in another country or from another culture. Opportunities in publishing, medicine and the law might occur.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Keep your pockets open, because gifts, goodies and favors can come to you today! It's a good day to seek out a loan or a mortgage, or perhaps a loan from a friend, because doors will open for you today.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Relations with friends and groups will be successful today. Someone close to you (a partner, spouse or best friend) might help you. At the very least, you'll enjoy good times socializing today, because something unexpected is pleasing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)