ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Expect a pleasant surprise today. A boss, parent, teacher or someone in authority might compliment you or offer you an opportunity. Someone will do or say something to make you feel good. You might get a promotion.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH A surprise opportunity for pleasure travel might arrive today. A romance or a friendly connection might be established with someone in another country or from another culture. Opportunities in publishing, medicine and the law might occur.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Keep your pockets open, because gifts, goodies and favors can come to you today! It's a good day to seek out a loan or a mortgage, or perhaps a loan from a friend, because doors will open for you today.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Relations with friends and groups will be successful today. Someone close to you (a partner, spouse or best friend) might help you. At the very least, you'll enjoy good times socializing today, because something unexpected is pleasing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Relations with co-workers are pleasant today. People will be helpful to you. You also might have an unexpected chance to make where you work appear more attractive. Perhaps health news will please you, or, possibly, some surprising and happy news related to a pet.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH A fun invitation might appear today, because unexpected opportunities to socialize or enjoy sports events or playful activities with kids are likely. You also might be surprised by an unexpected flirtation or even love at first sight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Something unexpected will be a perk at home today. You might buy something beautiful for your home. Surprising family news might please you. You also might unexpectedly entertain at home.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH It's a pleasant day! You'll enjoy meeting new faces and seeing new places. Good news might please you. In particular, you will enjoy the beauty of your surroundings. You'll also be pleased interacting with the people you encounter today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Business and commerce are favored today, which is why it's an excellent day for financial negotiations. Something unexpected but pleasing might catch you off guard. You also might spontaneously shop for something you like.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH It's a pleasant day! You will enjoy your encounters with others, because people are happy to see you. They might treat you or give you a gift. They'll certainly be pleasant company. Meanwhile, you might spontaneously buy wardrobe goodies.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH It's a feel-good day! You're happy to be alive. Very likely, something private or going on behind the scenes will please you, perhaps in a secretive way. Whatever happens will give your world a boost, which is a lovely day.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You might meet someone unusual today, especially someone who is artistic or creative, or working in the arts. A sudden romance might begin. Possibly a friend or a member of a group does you a favor, because your interactions benefit you today.