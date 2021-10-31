Happy Birthday for Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021: You're strong-willed, perceptive and intelligent. Not only are you astute and persistent, you're courageous. These qualities help you achieve what you want and deal with obstacles when they arise. This year is the first of a nine-year cycle, which means you can explore many areas and open any door! You might take on a leadership role.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH As Mercury dances with Jupiter today, conversations with partners and close friends will be upbeat, informative and expansive. Everyone's got an idea! Everyone wants to get into the act. Bounce ideas off one another.

This Week: Passionate and intense, with opportunities to become a better person.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Stay light on your feet to respond to changing social plans today. Meanwhile, something related to your health, your pet or your job will delight you. It could solve a concern you have.

This Week: Look for ways to improve your closest relationships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)