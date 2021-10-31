Happy Birthday for Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021: You're strong-willed, perceptive and intelligent. Not only are you astute and persistent, you're courageous. These qualities help you achieve what you want and deal with obstacles when they arise. This year is the first of a nine-year cycle, which means you can explore many areas and open any door! You might take on a leadership role.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH As Mercury dances with Jupiter today, conversations with partners and close friends will be upbeat, informative and expansive. Everyone's got an idea! Everyone wants to get into the act. Bounce ideas off one another.
This Week: Passionate and intense, with opportunities to become a better person.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Stay light on your feet to respond to changing social plans today. Meanwhile, something related to your health, your pet or your job will delight you. It could solve a concern you have.
This Week: Look for ways to improve your closest relationships.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Minor interruptions at home might occur today. (Be wise and stock the fridge.) Enjoy playful activities with kids, social outings and any chance to express your creative talents. This is a fun-loving, upbeat day.
This Week: You get an opportunity to boost your health and improve your work.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Family discussions will be positive today. People might gather where you live, perhaps to discuss home repairs. Meanwhile, you're open to big, ambitious ideas!
This Week: It's a playful, passionate time! Value your creativity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Keep an eye on your assets today, because something unexpected could occur. You might find money; you might lose money. You're enthusiastic about short trips and discussions with others.
This Week: Look for ways to improve home and family.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You're eager and excited about something, which is why you might be impulsive. The reason might be a better paying job, a raise or a major coup when shopping will make your day!
This Week: It's a busy stretch. Improve communications with others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, promoting positive thinking as you make plans, because you're hopeful about whatever is around the next corner.
This Week: Discover better ways to handle money, possessions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH A friend might surprise you today, or you might meet someone different or unusual. Meanwhile, you feel restless with excitement about something in your future.
This Week: The New Moon in your sign is your chance to become the best you can be.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Pay attention to what you're doing, because you might have a surprise encounter with someone in authority (including the police). It's a perfect day to join a club.
This Week: Focus on inner values and spirituality.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You'll impress bosses, parents and VIPs today with big ideas that are futuristic and ambitious. You'll be effective discussing plans with people from different backgrounds.
This Week: Set important goals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH It's a fabulous day to make travel plans or plans for further education or training. Some will explore big ideas in publishing, the law or medicine.
This Week: Examine your life direction. Are you headed where you want to go?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Discussions about shared property, inheritances or how to divide or share something go well today. Make financial plans including partners or joint efforts.
This Week: How can travel or education improve your life?