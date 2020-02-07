VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Use the a.m. to the max. You will have the unique ability to get an agreement out of a group that normally has so many views, no one can find a consensus. Move quickly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Continue to take the lead. You will want to clear out some work quickly before lunch. Someone close to you could be contrary. You might be hesitant to give into this person, but it would be easier.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Embedded in your thinking is a certain element of creativity. You might need to get down to the basics preparing for a pending trip or meeting, which is likely to occur within the next week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Reach out for a loved one or friend at a distance. He or she might surprise you as they are making plans to get together with you midweek. Do not back off from an important discussion, possibly about finances.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Defer to others, especially as it becomes clear that others will not. Go off and complete what you can that involves you. Note how your mood changes as the day ends. Do not stand on ceremony.