HHH You will enjoy redecorating your home in the next few weeks. (Leos are proud of home and castle.) This will influence you to entertain at home. Possibly, real estate opportunities will appear as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You make money from your words in the next few weeks, certainly until the end of the month. This is particularly good news for those in editing, writing, acting, teaching, sales or marketing. Relations with everyone will improve because you’ll be so charming.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH For the next few weeks, you can attract money to you. Yay! It’s why business negotiations are favored now until the end of the month. Meanwhile, Libra rules haute couture. Expect to shop for beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Venus is in your sign today for the rest of the month, creating a window allowing you to make peace with others. Enjoy friends, take a vacation or do whatever you like, because Venus ranks pleasure above work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)