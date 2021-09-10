ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH For the rest of the month, romance is passionate. Anything to do with your love life will be powerful. You’ll also attract money through your spouse, business partner or bank. It’s a good time to ask for a loan.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Venus moves opposite your sign today, staying until the end of the month. It’is one of the best places for Venus for all relationships — love affairs, professional partnerships, co-workers and even your enemies. Things will flow smoothly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH As of today, until the end of the month, your health will improve. But you will be more tempted than usual by desserts, sweets and fattening foods. (Death by chocolate!) Discussions with co-workers will definitely be friendlier.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Lucky you! For the rest of the month, Venus is in one of the most fun parts of your chart, attracting amusing diversions, parties, sports and social outings. Enjoy fun activities with kids. Creative activities are favored. Romance is blessed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You will enjoy redecorating your home in the next few weeks. (Leos are proud of home and castle.) This will influence you to entertain at home. Possibly, real estate opportunities will appear as well.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You make money from your words in the next few weeks, certainly until the end of the month. This is particularly good news for those in editing, writing, acting, teaching, sales or marketing. Relations with everyone will improve because you’ll be so charming.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH For the next few weeks, you can attract money to you. Yay! It’s why business negotiations are favored now until the end of the month. Meanwhile, Libra rules haute couture. Expect to shop for beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Venus is in your sign today for the rest of the month, creating a window allowing you to make peace with others. Enjoy friends, take a vacation or do whatever you like, because Venus ranks pleasure above work.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Venus will be hiding in your chart from now until the end of the month. Many will indulge in a secret love affair. For some, it might be more lighthearted, perhaps a secret flirtation. Others will feel gratified to help someone in need.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Relations with friends and groups will improve beautifully now until the end of the month because you are more friendly. Everyone will be glad to see you. Even meetings and group settings, including business conferences, will be favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Starting today until the end of the month, Venus is at the top of your chart creating favorable circumstances for your business and professional life. Authority figures like you. Regardless of what you do for a living, others might seek out your advice about design, office layout or artistic matters.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH From now until the end of the month you want to travel. Suddenly, you need to “get away from it all.” Seek fun, pleasure, excitement and adventure. Some might have a relationship with someone “different.” It’s a great time for a vacation.