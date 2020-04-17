VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Do not lose focus today. Dissipating precious energy will end in frustration. You enjoy the peace and beauty of nature. Performing an act of kindness for one who is ill will bring a personal blessing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Today will be exciting but extremely hectic. Don't become overwhelmed: It is all good news. Lovers offer valuable information. Stay centered with your daily session of relaxation techniques.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Ask elders for guidance. Delve into your family's heritage. Set aside a corner of your home to create a personal altar. Decorate it with a familiar keepsake. A great depth of spiritual understanding will follow, which you will find comforting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Social prospects are happy today. An existing relationship can strengthen or a new one develops. A talented and well-mannered person includes you in plans and invitations. Make sure you spare time for a child who needs your attention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)