ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Saturn's influence shows the need to be cautious about entering into binding partnerships. Only lend money if you can afford to make it a gift. Double-check all legal situations that might impact your finances, and resolve these as quickly as possible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Today's is a very joyful trend, accenting invitations and popularity. Your appearance is especially pleasing. The financial prospects are promising too. It is a perfect time to prepare a list of goals and affirmations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Long-time blockages and phobias are clearing. A renewed sense of freedom and confidence builds, and you'll work well alone. Wrap up in a cozy robe and burn the midnight oil on a work or creative project.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Today finds the lone wolf part of your nature surfacing. Spend part of the day alone. A deep meditation provides meaningful guidance. Involvement with groups is rewarding. A friend will boost your confidence with encouraging suggestions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Situations that have been developing in the background finally crystallize, and you will have the opportunity to take on new projects. An impression you make affects your status for a long time to come. The effort will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You are restless. Dedicate today to celebrating peace, both in the world and within yourself. A trip would be lucrative. Plan big and expand on your daydreams. Diversify rather than getting bogged down by one large, overwhelming project.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You will become absorbed in some research work. You'll find study satisfying today. The pieces of the puzzle fall into place. The current lunation triggers some past life recollections and an urge to follow through with self-improvement programs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Today can mark a change in commitments. You enjoy a challenge in love, for Mars is your passion planet. A free spirited or unavailable person will captivate you. Matters of the heart can be complex and frustrating.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Surroundings affect your health. Avoid people and places that make you feel unwell. Today favors starting an exercise program, which will give you added energy. The generosity of others will improve your spirits.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Child care can become a responsibility, but will be satisfying. You're drawn toward an avocation that requires a great investment of time, money and energy, but it will add much to your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Suddenly life is more stable and familiar. Changes are coming, but you need not worry about them just yet. Someone close to you has extra cash and could be quite generous. Share the day with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today promotes clear conversation and decision-making. Partners are a source of surprise. Learn by observing human nature. A relationship could begin or end suddenly. Situations with children are about to improve.
