ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Saturn's influence shows the need to be cautious about entering into binding partnerships. Only lend money if you can afford to make it a gift. Double-check all legal situations that might impact your finances, and resolve these as quickly as possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today's is a very joyful trend, accenting invitations and popularity. Your appearance is especially pleasing. The financial prospects are promising too. It is a perfect time to prepare a list of goals and affirmations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Long-time blockages and phobias are clearing. A renewed sense of freedom and confidence builds, and you'll work well alone. Wrap up in a cozy robe and burn the midnight oil on a work or creative project.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Today finds the lone wolf part of your nature surfacing. Spend part of the day alone. A deep meditation provides meaningful guidance. Involvement with groups is rewarding. A friend will boost your confidence with encouraging suggestions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)