VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today finds you applying spiritual teachings to daily life situations. You will be vital and creative. Your appearance even improves, lending strength to your self-esteem. This results in good fortune affecting your personal life as well as professional status.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You display a flair for research and detective work. Today draws a mystery into the open. Your desires are directed toward making a special acquisition or establishing a relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Others are preoccupied and distracted. Be patient if you have to repeat questions or wait for phone calls to be returned. Your beloved is easier to understand. You successfully guide the course of your close relationship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH It is an ideal time to implement new habits. You feel an urge to be productive. Your job and projects bring deep satisfaction. Get organized with a schedule that enhances your well-being and productivity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)