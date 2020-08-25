VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Your home might need some redecorating or repairs. Tolerance and humor help in coping with a relative or visitor who is a bit difficult. Seek last-minute holiday bargains. There's a sense of urgency, and many projects need attention at once.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today favors a fresh start. Sow and nurture all that you wish to grow. Your mind is bright and insight is in peak form. Right decisions are made and puzzles are solved. Enthusiasm and a competitive bent prevail.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Be receptive to changes in your source of income. A demand for a different project or the need to learn a different skill could arise. Live within your means and all is well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Today provides an opportunity to display your knowledge and skills. Others are so completely aware of what you have to offer. You will be highly motivated. Maintain balance and perspective, then much is accomplished.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)