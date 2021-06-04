ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You have a strong need to communicate lately, which might be prompted by the fact that, once again, you're in touch with old friends and relatives. Nevertheless, you are restless and taking short trips. Look for ways to bounce your ideas off someone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You have money on your mind — cash flow, earnings, assets and, of course, your possessions. In fact, you're thinking a lot about this right now. Today things are nicely balanced in your mind because some behind-the-scenes news or research makes you feel better.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Everything is pretty copacetic today. The Sun is in your sign dancing nicely with the Moon in Aries. Naturally, with Mercury retrograde taking place in your sign, things are frustrating. Silly errors and misplaced items!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Even though you're happy to take a back seat at the moment, nevertheless, Venus and Mars are both in your sign pushing you to be sociable, friendly and physically active with others — even competitive!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)