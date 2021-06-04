ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You have a strong need to communicate lately, which might be prompted by the fact that, once again, you're in touch with old friends and relatives. Nevertheless, you are restless and taking short trips. Look for ways to bounce your ideas off someone.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You have money on your mind — cash flow, earnings, assets and, of course, your possessions. In fact, you're thinking a lot about this right now. Today things are nicely balanced in your mind because some behind-the-scenes news or research makes you feel better.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Everything is pretty copacetic today. The Sun is in your sign dancing nicely with the Moon in Aries. Naturally, with Mercury retrograde taking place in your sign, things are frustrating. Silly errors and misplaced items!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Even though you're happy to take a back seat at the moment, nevertheless, Venus and Mars are both in your sign pushing you to be sociable, friendly and physically active with others — even competitive!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You want to socialize with others today, especially people who are far away or different. In part, this is because you want the stimulation of talking to someone fascinating as well as a chance to learn something new and expand your world. Smart choice.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH With the Sun still at high noon in your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight, you are unstoppable! Go after what you want, because you look good to others, especially bosses and VIPs. Timing is everything. Make your pitch!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH It's Friday and this is a great day to schmooze with everyone! Be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others, because today the Moon is opposite your sign. (Aries and Libra are 180 degrees opposite.) Make sure whatever you do is stimulating and a tad adventurous.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Do yourself a favor. It's the end of the week and the planetary energy will help you finish some kind of job or project, perhaps related to your work or some financial matters. Whatever the case, do what you can to get this stuff off your plate. Just do it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It's Friday and you're in a playful mood! Enjoy fun times with kids, sports activities and entertaining diversions. Ex-partners might be back in the picture, which could complicate things — or not. Your breezy style will probably take everything in stride.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Be patient with partners and close friends, because with Mars opposite your sign, it's easy to be annoyed with someone. You've been working hard, which is why you want to cocoon at home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH TGIF! You've been in party mode this week and perhaps enthused about sports events or fun activities with kids. Romance is also looking cozy! That's why today you are eager to talk to others and get the latest scoop on what's happening.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You have been strongly focused on home and family, in part because relatives might be in touch again. Today you are balancing money and how to handle your possessions and keep everyone happy. Fear not, because you will you be able to do this. Why? You bring the magic!