HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, July 5, 2020: Exciting and powerful, you not only recognize opportunities but go for them. Thus, if you stay grounded enough, this year will be very successful for you. Personally, keep on trying if you feel unappreciated. If single, you best search for a stable mate who will anchor you. This often comes later in life. If attached, you are loved deeply by your partner, whom you must not take for granted. CANCER will never let go.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today commences on supporting a nostalgic mood. Creative ideas abound. Intellectual curiosity is heightened. Animals may require extra time and expense. An admirer gives you a positive recommendation. Consider carefully if thinking of adopting an animal companion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Someone from another cultural or spiritual background can become a romantic prospect or at least a new friend. Try creative writing. Your judgement is especially good, so don't go through agony about making a decision.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Contact a longtime acquaintance who has been out of touch. There is no mirror like an old friend. Gaze into the eyes of one of yours; you will be amazed to see how much you've grown.