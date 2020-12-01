ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH A chance to correct ongoing problems will present itself. Gather information and sharpen your skills. A long-anticipated purchase provides great enjoyment. You will be motivated and can accomplish much, but don't push too hard or overreact.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today can bring some temporary frustration with how associates perform job duties and handle their assets. Seek to release any hidden anger about the financial decisions of another. The sense of well-being that enough cash flow assures is appreciated now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Alert, versatile and restless, life for you is always active on a variety of levels at the same time. Much is learned and accomplished through the medium of conversation today. Be patient, for success comes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Replenish your vitality by taking time to rest and regroup. There is much brewing within you that companions can't quite perceive. You'll recognize the wisdom of keeping your own counsel. Become focused on a project. You can complete it with aplomb.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)