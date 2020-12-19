ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today finds you dwelling on old regrets or a lost love. Realize that memories are tricky. A situation might not have been exactly as you remember it. Learn from the past, appreciate and then release to make way for the new.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Today brings volatile individuals your way. Avoid potentially turbulent confrontations. Keep tense situations in good taste and as friendly as possible. There is much you would like to learn and understand.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Flexibility is important, so wait and see how the natural flow of events goes today before initiating changes. The concept of synchronicity is at work. Being in harmony with its message is important in assuring successful outcomes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today finds you sharing anecdotes with others to teach as well as to entertain. There is some uncertainty regarding goals. If in doubt, reflect before acting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)