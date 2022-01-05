ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It's an easygoing day; nevertheless, there's an indecisive quality to things. However, it's a good day to let your hair down and have a frank conversation with friends or members of a group. Both will be ready to tell it like it is.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You are high-viz today, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police, in particular, really notice you. Be aware of this, because you don't want to get busted about anything. Well, who does?
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today you want to do something different because you want some adventure! You don't want to be bored. It's why you'll jump at any opportunity to travel or learn something new or meet people who are fascinating, especially if they have an exotic background.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH Be careful today. You'll probably deal with financial matters related to inheritances, shared property, insurance matters and such. However, most of this day is a Moon Alert. Therefore, avoid signing papers or making important decisions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH For most of today, the Moon is opposite your sign, meaning you have to cooperate with others. Quite literally, you will have to go more than halfway dealing with people. However, two weeks from now, when the Moon is in your sign, people will have to come to you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You might have to put the interests of someone else before your own today or perform a duty or a service for someone. Be aware the day will be plagued by shortages, delays and minor frustrations. That's because of the Moon Alert. Have courage!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Good news! You love the arts and beautiful things, and today is a wonderful day for creative activities because it's easy for you to think outside the box. Take a long lunch. Enjoy social outings, including sports and playful times with kids. Tap into your creative urges.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It's a perfect day to cocoon at home and enjoy relaxing among familiar surroundings. Family conversations will be unusually frank and revealing. Nevertheless, postpone important decisions until this evening.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH It's a poor day to make important decisions or shop because of the Moon Alert. Nevertheless, you have a strong urge to be running errands, going to appointments and talking to everyone. Tread carefully.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH Despite your focus on financial matters today,it's a poor day to make financial decisions or negotiations. It's also a poor day to shop for anything other than food and gas until 6:30 p.m.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH This is a loosey-goosey day because most of it is a Moon Alert in your sign. This is why you'll feel adrift and indecisive. However, you might come up with original, creative ideas! Write them down to ponder later.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Play things low-key today, if you can. Work alone or behind the scenes, because this will feel most comfortable for you, even though this is a popular time for you. After 6:30 p.m., you'll become energized!
Moon Alert: Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions until 6:30 p.m. After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.