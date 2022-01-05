HHH For most of today, the Moon is opposite your sign, meaning you have to cooperate with others. Quite literally, you will have to go more than halfway dealing with people. However, two weeks from now, when the Moon is in your sign, people will have to come to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You might have to put the interests of someone else before your own today or perform a duty or a service for someone. Be aware the day will be plagued by shortages, delays and minor frustrations. That's because of the Moon Alert. Have courage!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Good news! You love the arts and beautiful things, and today is a wonderful day for creative activities because it's easy for you to think outside the box. Take a long lunch. Enjoy social outings, including sports and playful times with kids. Tap into your creative urges.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH It's a perfect day to cocoon at home and enjoy relaxing among familiar surroundings. Family conversations will be unusually frank and revealing. Nevertheless, postpone important decisions until this evening.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)