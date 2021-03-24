ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Work up a sweat to get your juices flowing. Go for a run or make a beeline for the gym on your lunch break. Meeting that special someone after hours will put a smile on your face.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Plan a family reunion that may answer questions about your genealogical roots. The time and place will be tricky, so ask relatives to help with arrangements. Your energy may be low. Don't push yourself too far.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Friends and colleagues value your views. Write down observations about an important issue. Ask for advice about turning it into an essay or opinion piece. Abate your nervous energy with a power walk or run.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH A looming deadline may seem impossible to make. Muster your willpower and put one foot ahead of the other. Take a few deep breaths and get back on track. Avoid stress eating or other vices.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You may be the center of attention at a work-related function. Your charm and flair for public speaking shine through. There could be more offers than you can handle. Enjoy your day in the sun.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Friends may tease you about staying inside when everyone else is out and about. Don't fret if you are more introspective than usual. Start a journal. Plan a schedule that allows your imagination to run wild.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Arrange to see friends with whom you can be yourself. Keep the discussion light and avoid controversial topics. Tone down your usual directness a notch or two. People may be overly sensitive for no apparent reason.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Watch for impatience and getting into silly quibbles with others. Compromise should not be too difficult today. Someone close to you might call on you to mediate a situation. Be diplomatic, and you won't disappoint those you love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Be prepared to take an argument to its logical conclusion. Friends and family may encourage you to get a certificate or take a few courses. You will meet others who share your interest in obscure subjects.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Take charge of your finances and pay more attention to monthly expenses. It is easy to cut corners without depriving yourself of what makes you happy. Mystery novels can become addictive. Come up for air now and again.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH This is not a day for conflict, even though someone may try to provoke you. Open a dialogue to prevent a misunderstanding from going further. If possible, face to face is better than phone, text or email.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Downplay a difference of opinion with a colleague. Take the high road and move on. Volunteer or donate to an animal shelter. Eliminate clutter from closets and drawers. Someone might benefit from things you no longer need.