VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Friends may tease you about staying inside when everyone else is out and about. Don't fret if you are more introspective than usual. Start a journal. Plan a schedule that allows your imagination to run wild.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Arrange to see friends with whom you can be yourself. Keep the discussion light and avoid controversial topics. Tone down your usual directness a notch or two. People may be overly sensitive for no apparent reason.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Watch for impatience and getting into silly quibbles with others. Compromise should not be too difficult today. Someone close to you might call on you to mediate a situation. Be diplomatic, and you won't disappoint those you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Be prepared to take an argument to its logical conclusion. Friends and family may encourage you to get a certificate or take a few courses. You will meet others who share your interest in obscure subjects.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)