HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021: Idealistic, harshly spontaneous and brilliant, you have a social vision and a desire to right existing inequalities. This year, you set an example for others and succeed on a grand and popular scale. If single, you're a true free spirit, and you search for the perfect mate until July. If attached, you are so important to your partner. You are set to be a wonderful parent. CAPRICORN has your back.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You acquire a deeper understanding if you look at the practices of other lands. This is a marvelous time for writing. If you have an idea for a story, put it on paper. Add foreign phrases if you want to be a brilliant conversationalist.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Research goes well today. you have new insight and a renewed empathy for children. If you take time to teach others, your learning deepens. Complete work requiring analysis and precise measurements.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH An abundance of forceful energy rains on you from companions' ideas and choices. Personal involvements will be electric, exciting and unpredictable. You can meet people who revolutionize your whole life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)