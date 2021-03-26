ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Fresh air and exercise will serve you well today. Start a sensible and healthy eating plan. Prepare fresh salads and a fruit platter to munch on. You will feel lighter and more energetic.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Speak your mind, but be sensitive to the opinions of others. Tact will go a long way. Follow through on a promise you made to someone you love. They will be touched that you remembered.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Make your home warm and cozy. Get a house plant that is easy to care for. Be positive and patient when talking to parents and in-laws. This is not the time to bring up past frustrations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Strong opinions could get you in trouble. Play it safe and let a colleague have the last word. Siblings may have news to share. Get in touch even if it has been a while.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Paying bills could alter a harmonious mood. Find a money-making project that could evolve into a profitable business. Be generous with those you love, but stay within your budget. Plan an entertaining evening on a shoestring budget.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Get a makeover that includes a dramatic haircut. You may be surprised at compliments that come your way. Be prepared to present your ideas at a meeting. Review answers to challenging questions, and you'll do just fine.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Working at home looks more and more tempting. Do it if you can. Find a quiet place, free from distractions. Your family will appreciate you being around. Finish your day's work before giving them your full attention.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH People you know may be surprised at your strong public speaking skills. Think about taking a leadership role in an organization where you volunteer. Your ability to lead will emerge when faced with a meaningful cause.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Wrap up unexpected problems, even if it means working overtime. A promotion or bonus may be in the offing. Plan the right moment to bring it up. Show your loved ones how much they mean to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Continue to upgrade your professional skills, including learning new technology. Use this opportunity to gain more confidence in your abilities. The time may come when you seek out a new position and go on interviews.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Review the fine print of a contract or document. Take your time, even if someone pressures you to sign right away. A joint financial arrangement will start to bear fruit. Trust in its growth potential.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Someone close may ask you to mediate a dispute. Be open minded and diplomatic. You do not want to upset those you love. Make this a teachable moment. Remind everyone to talk things through and open their hearts.