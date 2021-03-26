HHHHH Get a makeover that includes a dramatic haircut. You may be surprised at compliments that come your way. Be prepared to present your ideas at a meeting. Review answers to challenging questions, and you'll do just fine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Working at home looks more and more tempting. Do it if you can. Find a quiet place, free from distractions. Your family will appreciate you being around. Finish your day's work before giving them your full attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH People you know may be surprised at your strong public speaking skills. Think about taking a leadership role in an organization where you volunteer. Your ability to lead will emerge when faced with a meaningful cause.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Wrap up unexpected problems, even if it means working overtime. A promotion or bonus may be in the offing. Plan the right moment to bring it up. Show your loved ones how much they mean to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)