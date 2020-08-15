VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH A cycle of new goals and dreams develops today. A new social circle begins to emerge. Membership in a group or professional association will influence your future for the better.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

H Think things through carefully if considering a job or project change. Today evokes an impulsive mood. You are fed up and ready to seek greener pastures. Wait for a while before finalizing any important decisions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH You connect with an intriguing comrade. A journey or study program can be a part of this. Travel and scholarship are harmonious and enjoyable. A dream or meditation brings you important insights concerning completions and new directions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Associates affect your finances. Take care regarding joint business enterprises. Settlements or an inheritance might be in your thoughts. There is secrecy afoot. Burn a Yule log to push aside dark shadows and invoke the light of truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)