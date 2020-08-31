VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You seek perfection in all you do today. But this slows you down, and you might find colleagues speeding ahead while you are stuck checking details on your project. Cease the worrying and go at your own natural pace.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH A great day for a creative project. You clearly have a romantic vision. You might be somewhat possessive of loved ones and children. Your communication skills are vital now. Talk over your feelings with someone you trust.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Spend time with your family and other loved ones. Stick close to home and work there if possible. Attend to a home-repair project in your spare time. You might be dealing with parents. You feel a tie to your roots.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You are busy keeping your mind occupied with new information. Keep conscious control of your emotions when communicating. Your thinking is unduly influenced by the past. A short trip works to your benefit today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)