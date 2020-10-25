HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020: Creative, physical and self-sufficient, you hammer away at an idea until it manifests into reality. This year, you surpass even your previous successes. If single, the sooner you find an affectionate, responsive and understanding life partner the better. Learn to be more tolerant. If attached, if a tie has outlived its usefulness, this is the time to let go. If not, your bond only becomes more passionate. LEO loves life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Membership in an organization can be a catalyst for happiness and accomplishment. And on this laziest day, you are not very lazy. You are motivated and galvanized by your new connection and make exciting new plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Creative ideas help you today. An admirer gives you a positive recommendation. Dedication to a worthwhile mutual interest could enhance a love bond. There are so many positive projects and relationships brightening the hours.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today accents a special link to the long ago and faraway. A recollection by a grandparent shared with a grandchild can play a part in your awakening, and you get back in touch with friends from long ago and at a distance.