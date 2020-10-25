HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020: Creative, physical and self-sufficient, you hammer away at an idea until it manifests into reality. This year, you surpass even your previous successes. If single, the sooner you find an affectionate, responsive and understanding life partner the better. Learn to be more tolerant. If attached, if a tie has outlived its usefulness, this is the time to let go. If not, your bond only becomes more passionate. LEO loves life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Membership in an organization can be a catalyst for happiness and accomplishment. And on this laziest day, you are not very lazy. You are motivated and galvanized by your new connection and make exciting new plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Creative ideas help you today. An admirer gives you a positive recommendation. Dedication to a worthwhile mutual interest could enhance a love bond. There are so many positive projects and relationships brightening the hours.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today accents a special link to the long ago and faraway. A recollection by a grandparent shared with a grandchild can play a part in your awakening, and you get back in touch with friends from long ago and at a distance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Listen to others' viewpoints. Compromise and negotiate. Today promises surprises, and you might even find that a whole new lifestyle is beginning and an old lifestyle is ending. Be receptive to the unexpected.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Your social prospects will be really promising. A relationship with someone a little older or younger could be very successful. A dream offers surprising new insights about a relationship. Stay comfortable and get plenty of rest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today has a message about your health. Take time to rest and nourish your body. Listen to its needs. Make any necessary changes related to wellness and all will be fine. Writing is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH A really nurturing and promising relationship is likely to become a part of your life. Today is either especially good for either investing in an existing relationship or seeking a new one. Artistic Libra loves museums or art galleries.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH It's a good day for lounging around at home, with all the week's pressures off. Today might find you making plans for residential changes, such as redecorating or repair work, and brings wonderful opportunities therein.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Rapid responses are the path to success. Answer all correspondence and return all phone calls. It will actually be quite a busy Sunday, with lots of connecting and laughter. Let a partner have their bad mood if they want it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Conversations will revolve around business and earning powers. A creative talent or project can have income producing potential. Much can be accomplished today. A sense of camaraderie builds, and you're truly thankful for your friends.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Your personality and appearance impress others. Perfect your ability in a sport, audition for a role in community theater, or take a special trip. You can acquire a deeper understanding of an important subject.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today will probe the depths of your mysterious 12th house. Suddenly, you'll cherish your privacy. And discretion is more important than usual. You'll also be alone more than usual. There's so much that can be accomplished.
