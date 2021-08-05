VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH This is a good day to have a heart-to-heart talk with someone, perhaps a female acquaintance. You might benefit from sharing your hopes and dreams with this person, because quite possibly, their feedback will help you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Once again, today the Moon is sitting atop your chart, which seems to put you in the public eye. In other words, at some point people will notice you more than usual, and they'll be talking about you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Because you feel a bit restless today and eager for adventure, give yourself a chance to explore something new. Do something different! Go someplace you have never been before. Obviously, travel will appeal to you. Learn new things and meet unusual people!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Although you have a desire to travel and "get away from all this," today you cannot ignore certain details regarding shared property, taxes, debt, insurance matters or something to do with inheritances. Whatever calls to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)