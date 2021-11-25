VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH This is a restless day for you. You feel vaguely disconcerted. Don't worry about this funny feeling, because it will be gone by tomorrow. Just sit this one out and resist the urge to do something on impulse, especially if you're not sure what to do. Better to do nothing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Today you will be surprised by a friend or member of a group. They might say or do something you least expect. Or they might make a strange demand of you. Possibly, you will meet someone who is unusual in some way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Use tact and discretion when talking to parents, bosses, VIPs or the police today, because things are unpredictable. They might react in way you least expect. Tread carefully, and never underestimate the power of courtesy. Be smart and show respect for authority figures.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Travel plans will almost certainly be canceled today, delayed or changed. Therefore, allow extra time to deal with the unexpected. Alternatively, some of you will suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)