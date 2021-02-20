ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today promises a variety of important emails and phone calls. You'll be juggling several projects and appointments simultaneously. Confirm plans with others to avoid confusion, and much is accomplished.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You'll make purchases you've longed for, and it will be possible to use money to generate true enjoyment. Just be cautious about over-extending yourself. Compare prices and remember to budget.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You'll be enthused and motivated. Today will conclude on a very upbeat note. Many worthwhile projects will — finally — be in the works. Be versatile and creative in applying your talents; your earning ability will blossom.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Answers and inspiration come from within now. New appreciation of the peace and freedom of solitude develops today. Perform an anonymous act of kindness, and a deep sense of satisfaction comes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Your physical vitality improves today. Depression lifts and your faith helps you carry plans forward. Helpful guidance comes from friends. It's a good time to seek an opinion or request advice.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today is all about interacting with others. Remember the value of networking and improving your people skills. Maintain a balance between your personal and your professional life. Being well-rounded will better prepare you to reach your goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH A flair for style and a yearning for practical achievement motivate you today. A plan for growth develops. You feel penetrating yet cautious. Keep your faith strong, but act independently. Relationships between family members are mutually enjoyable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Others tend to be generous if you seek financial advice or assistance. Your sensitivity and thoughtfulness win the loyalty of another. A message from a loved one who has passed on may comfort you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Others have a different viewpoint regarding love. Communicate. You will prevail if you respect the perspective of those you are intimate with. There is much exploring and probing in progress.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Sunlight carries health-giving and antiseptic properties. Be aware of how the quality of light in your home is affecting you and adjust it until it's ideal. You'll be amazed at how proper lighting enhances your well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Develop your creative potential. Purchase a journal and pen to record your ideas. They're likely to be too good to let them fall by the wayside. Artistic endeavors of all kinds will flourish today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Special projects can lead to a new career emphasis. You'll play host to visitors. Home improvements can be planned. Experiment with bold, bright colors. Children have much to teach you and can be a catalyst for change.