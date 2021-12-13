HHHH People are argumentative today, especially when it comes to controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues. Knowing this ahead of time, don't get embroiled in these discussions. Not today. You'll achieve nothing and possibly alienate someone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You might be at odds with someone about shared property, inheritances or how to address shared responsibilities. Today is a poor day for these discussions. You'll not reach any agreement. Wait until Wednesday.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Because the Moon is directly opposite your sign, you'll have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Be conciliatory and cooperative. Definitely avoid arguments with family members or people at home — at least for today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You might encounter difficulties with someone at work today, or perhaps this could be something related to your health. It might even be about your involvement with a pet. Whatever the case, people are inclined to argue today — for no reason.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)