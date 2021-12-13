ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Keep your cool today. It's easy to end up in a power struggle with someone, especially an authority figure. Meanwhile, Mercury moves to the top of your chart, encouraging your desire to make plans and talk to the boss.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Steer clear of controversial issues today so you can start your week on a gentler note. Resist the urge to become embroiled in touchy subjects. Meanwhile, disputes about shared property also might arise. Fortunately, Jupiter at the top of your chart favors your reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Be patient with a friend today, especially a female acquaintance. With fiery Mars opposite your sign now, you can be easily annoyed with others, especially those who are close to you. Disputes about shared ownership or shared responsibilities might arise. Easy does it.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH The key to your success today is to avoid squabbles or conflicts with authority figures — bosses, parents, teachers, the police, anyone in a position of power. That's because arguments will not go well. Therefore, steer clear of trouble.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH People are argumentative today, especially when it comes to controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues. Knowing this ahead of time, don't get embroiled in these discussions. Not today. You'll achieve nothing and possibly alienate someone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You might be at odds with someone about shared property, inheritances or how to address shared responsibilities. Today is a poor day for these discussions. You'll not reach any agreement. Wait until Wednesday.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Because the Moon is directly opposite your sign, you'll have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Be conciliatory and cooperative. Definitely avoid arguments with family members or people at home — at least for today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You might encounter difficulties with someone at work today, or perhaps this could be something related to your health. It might even be about your involvement with a pet. Whatever the case, people are inclined to argue today — for no reason.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Parents might be at odds with their kids today about financial matters or perhaps about a possession you own. (It's challenging letting anyone you have given birth to drive your car.) Furthermore, with Mars in your sign right now, you're coming on pretty strong! Take it easy.
HHH Today Mercury moves into your sign, where it stays for the rest of the month. This will make you talkative and eager to communicate to others. However, tread carefully today. People are pushy and inclined to be volatile.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH It's an excellent day for research, because you'll be keen to uncover hidden information and look for what you want to discover. You also might be doing a slow boil about something. You're irritated, but you feel you can't speak up. Remember patience is a virtue.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH If you're tempted to challenge a friend today, especially about money issues, please think twice. Lots of people are touchy and aggressive and eager to fight today, but is it worth it? You might threaten a friendship. You might look unreasonable. Think twice before you act.