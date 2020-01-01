ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You spring into action on the first day of the year. It appears that you are about to accomplish a resolution or two almost immediately. Get past confusion if possible. A loved one admires your energy and commitment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You prove to be unstoppable. Your sense of direction could toss your plans into chaos, when a special invitation teases your imagination. Follow through on your heartfelt desires. Be willing to choose a new adventure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You seem more willing than usual to have a serious conversation. As you face a change within an important relationship, you see a new pathway. Do not be fearful. Your sense of direction and ability to ground yourself will carry you through any hassles.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Let others express their organizational talents. You are too much into daydreaming and thinking about an upcoming adventure. Do not forget to call an older relative. He or she will be delighted to hear from you. This person has news for you!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Do not test others. Rather, give them the space to float and daydream. If you have a need to be efficient, so be it. You can accomplish a lion's share of the work. A loved one would prefer your attention. He or she will let you know.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You cannot help but respond to loved ones who seem more open than they have for a long time. A suggestion might be excellent, but it needs some fine-tuning. You can do just that.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Pace yourself. You have a lot to do and might not be in the mood for a lot of people. Understanding evolves through time spent with a close friend.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Indulge your imagination more often. A loved one or child will relish the fun. You come up with some doozies that will not be forgotten, and they will be a delight to play out. Go with the flow.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Listen to feedback. You might want to express your thoughts to a family member who is very responsive to your ideas. Together you come up with solutions -- great solutions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You are personality-plus, with the added touch of an imagination that can get out of control. You certainly come up with unusual ideas. How you handle them, and whether you act on them, depends on you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Try to separate financial costs from what is happening. You could find that another party is making a mistake, especially if counting your change. Think positive.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Use this day well. You might not be sure of the best way to handle a provocative situation. Ignoring it might be the easiest, but in the long run, not the best.