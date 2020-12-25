ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today is rather low-key, a good time to catch your breath and relax. Verify all holiday plans. Simplicity is the key to a successful season of merrymaking. This really is an excellent time to take a break from work.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH COVID-19 affects travel schedules and holiday plans. Your home is a haven of love and comfort. Through the holiday you will enjoy entertaining and relaxing there. Extra efforts at holiday decorating bring beautiful results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Holiday transits generate especially vivid and meaningful dreams. Analyze them and enjoy new insights into your own psyche. Time spent with loved ones is refreshing and healing. You will revel in quiet outdoor scenery.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today illuminates family members' needs. Plan a quiet holiday celebration. Simple but fresh and natural decorations made from pinecones and evergreen boughs would be good. Peace and privacy help you regain equilibrium.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Today brings one of the best social cycles you've experienced in years. You build bonds that will last for many years. It is also excellent for creativity of all kinds. You will feel purposeful this holiday and motivation is high.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today brings the full potential of today's lighthearted energy to the surface. It also tempts others to be uncertain of plans. Allow for some cancelations. Expect drop-in visits from neighbors and perhaps a longtime friend.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today inspires others to lead holiday plans. Cooperate, and you'll be pleasantly surprised. Accept family members as they are and resist the temptation to try to change them. Expect ample rewards but unexpected revelations of all kinds.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You will feel uplifted by the holiday. It's easier to define your role within family and social groups. Spiritual experiences provide perspective and insight. Ideas you express draw quick response.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH A positive attitude improves your quality of life. Old regrets finally vanish. Stick to your budget with holiday expenses. Enjoy merrymaking, but get enough rest. Eat small portions of rich and delicious delectables.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You may find that a nagging worry was just a false alarm. Create happiness and opportunity by developing a more positive attitude. The holiday begins a dynamic time. You will be an inspiration to others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH There is a sparkle to your social life on this special day. Try a change from the traditional when it comes to holiday plans. Homemade Yuletide crafts and greeting cards will please those on your gift list.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Enjoy beautiful, meaningful gifts, both those you give and those you receive. It's a time to share information and ideas. Your heart will be warmed by the loyal support for your ideas from those closest to you.