ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today is rather low-key, a good time to catch your breath and relax. Verify all holiday plans. Simplicity is the key to a successful season of merrymaking. This really is an excellent time to take a break from work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH COVID-19 affects travel schedules and holiday plans. Your home is a haven of love and comfort. Through the holiday you will enjoy entertaining and relaxing there. Extra efforts at holiday decorating bring beautiful results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Holiday transits generate especially vivid and meaningful dreams. Analyze them and enjoy new insights into your own psyche. Time spent with loved ones is refreshing and healing. You will revel in quiet outdoor scenery.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today illuminates family members' needs. Plan a quiet holiday celebration. Simple but fresh and natural decorations made from pinecones and evergreen boughs would be good. Peace and privacy help you regain equilibrium.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)