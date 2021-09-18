VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You are empowered with the Sun in your sign! This is still your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Today, however, there is a Moon Alert for much of this day, which means be aware of these restrictions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You have lots of energy now because fiery Mars is in your sign along with Mercury. Naturally, Mercury makes you want to talk to everyone. (Look who has bright ideas.) Be aware of the restrictions of today's Moon Alert, and during that time, only shop for food and gas.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH It's a popular time. You're enjoying friendly faces and interactions with clubs and groups. Venus in your sign makes you charming. It also makes you want to buy wardrobe goodies, which is not a good idea during today's Moon Alert.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH With the Sun at high noon in your chart, you look great in the eyes of others because the Sun is casting you in a flattering spotlight. This happens for four weeks every year, and when it does, you must make the most of it. This is a lovely day to communicate with others.