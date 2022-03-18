ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Today you will give something serious thought. You want to get to the bottom of something. You might do research. You might seek answers to deep questions or discover why something is not working.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today you might confront the power of a group or an organization to which you belong or deal with every day. Your best option is to make your goals the goals of the group, which means you're working for a win-win situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH It's important today to use your influence (or the influence you have with someone who has power) to work for the greater good. Don't be self-serving. Ironically, your greatest benefit will come about by making sure everyone benefits as well as you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today you're interested in philosophical ideas and esoteric disciplines like the occult, yoga or areas of personal transformation. You want the big answers to the big questions. (Actually, some of us know that the big answer is 47.)

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH This is the perfect day to clean up messy areas with red-tape matters related to banking, insurance, taxes, bills and inheritances. Fortunately, you have the motivational energy to do this. Therefore, roll up your sleeves and dig in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH A heart-to-heart conversation with a partner or close friend today might result in improving your relationship. Why not put your cards on the table? Each of you might candidly admit how to make things better. For starters, this could include reducing whatever irritates the other.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH This is a productive day at work, because you want to clean things up. Not in a superficial way. Quite the opposite. You want to get to the bottom of something and tear it down to the bare minimum so you can rebuild it in a better way for a superior result. (Impressive!)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Parents have an opportunity to use today as a strong teaching moment. You might help your kids reduce some bad habits and replace them with good ones. Or maybe you can just get them to clean their room. Use whatever creative power you have to benefit everyone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH This is a good day to clean house. Ideally, you will get to the bottom of things so that whatever you do is a major improvement. You will be particularly successful if you work with bathrooms, laundry areas, garbage or recycling.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH You will be an effective communicator today, which is why people will sit up and listen. But the key to this day is to use your energy for the general good. Strive to introduce improvements and better ideas that benefit others as well as yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH This is a good day to clean and maintain things that you own. Go through closets and give away what you don't need to charity, sell them or simply get rid of them. Strip down what you don't need so you are streamlined and freer. Afterward, you'll feel great!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Today you have a marvelous opportunity to make improvements in your immediate environment. Clean up where you live. If you live in a house, clean up outside. Throw away or recycle what you don't need. Just do it.

Moon Alert: Early in the morning, the Full Moon is in Virgo. Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. EDT today (1 a.m. to 5 a.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

