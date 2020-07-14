× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today ushers in a cycle of greater external expression. It is perfect for multitasking with aplomb. Make decisions, plan studies and finish paperwork. Your financial situation will begin to steadily brighten. Use the added abundance to do good for yourself and for others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH There is much to celebrate today. A time of growth and opportunity commences, bringing a vision of your year to come. Commitments made will stick, so be cautious if considering a promise that could entangle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today points to a need for some extra rest and retreat. Your energy will be replenished and you will be able to get organized during hours of peaceful solitude. By tomorrow you will be ready to be more interactive.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today could involve you in politics. It favors group projects and community service. Professional friendships can impact your career. Be aware of cycles and patterns in your social life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)