HH You might identify with your possessions today, which is why you might want to show something off. Or perhaps you won't lend something to someone because it's too precious. You're focused on your money today, which is why you are also more aware of your spending habits.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Today you feel more emotional than usual — no question. You are emotionally giving and also emotionally demanding. This is because you feel a strong need to relate to others today. Note: It's good to know that your luck is slightly better today, which is why you can ask the universe for a favor.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Your pace has been a tad hectic and busy lately, which is why today you will welcome solitude in beautiful surroundings, preferably with a nice snack, something tasty. You will also have a chance to collect yourself and pull your act together before you take it on the road.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH A conversation with a friend, possibly a female, will be meaningful for you today. No doubt you will feel a bonding with this person that is reassuring to you. In fact, this increased trust or closeness will encourage you to share your dreams for the future with them. Why not?