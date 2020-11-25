ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Your warmth and confidence can lead to a new opportunity coming up. Your standard of living is about to improve. Push yourself forward. Believe in yourself. This is the time when almost anything could happen. Be alert to opportunities for promotion.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today brings partners' emotions into the open. They will let you know how your decisions are affecting them. There can be a desire to guard possessions and acquire new and important purchases. Resist the temptation to argue about money.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today helps you understand recent experiences. Events that were puzzling before might suddenly make sense. There will be many calls and emails revolving around friends. Communicate clearly regarding social events.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH The accuracy and efficiency of your work wins admiration. Your attention to detail is the secret to success. Competitive feelings build at work. Be tactful. Channel irritation into making constructive changes. Being volatile won't get you much else.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You are in the mood for adventure. New ideas present themselves today. Experiences should be rewarding. Opinions of co-workers and their attitudes affect employment conditions. A business meeting is revealing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH A partner might need extra help and encouragement. Legal matters can be time-consuming and eventually disappointing, so pursue them with caution. Be helpful to others, yet retain a sense of detachment.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Your best opportunities for growth will come through your own efforts. It will be easier today to assess the roles others play and to work out obligations or projects involving them. You will feel accepted and included.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Today's trend can make you a little critical of a co-worker. Work on tolerance and releasing stress. Focus on wellness as the day grows dark. Stay warm enough and don't let inactivity or stress undermine your fitness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Your ability to empathize, the exchange of sentimental tokens and other small kindnesses can set the stage for a romance. An exciting new prospect can be drawn toward you, while an old involvement fades.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You will have a special flair for probing beneath the surface. A home theme needs prodding. Today will be happy and productive if you let it be. Others exhibit care and concern about you. Family members want a family meeting.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today can bring financial assistance or ideas from another. There will be a great deal of commotion and many short outings. Transportation issues might need attention. Follow through in exploring offers that come your way now.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH Today points to major changes in your professional situation or your reputation. Be progressive; realize that growth can come about if the old patterns are disrupted. It's not the time to be stubborn. Stay in tune with the latest trends in your field.
