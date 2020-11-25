ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Your warmth and confidence can lead to a new opportunity coming up. Your standard of living is about to improve. Push yourself forward. Believe in yourself. This is the time when almost anything could happen. Be alert to opportunities for promotion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today brings partners' emotions into the open. They will let you know how your decisions are affecting them. There can be a desire to guard possessions and acquire new and important purchases. Resist the temptation to argue about money.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today helps you understand recent experiences. Events that were puzzling before might suddenly make sense. There will be many calls and emails revolving around friends. Communicate clearly regarding social events.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH The accuracy and efficiency of your work wins admiration. Your attention to detail is the secret to success. Competitive feelings build at work. Be tactful. Channel irritation into making constructive changes. Being volatile won't get you much else.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)