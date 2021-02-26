VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today marks one of the most promising times all year. Career and personal opportunities abound. Enjoy life and put plans in motion for future dreams. Write your new resolutions, schedule appointments and begin projects you've been interested in.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Memories of a lost love must be kept in perspective. Your interest in helping the disadvantaged grows. Quietly, you will act and do much good in the world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You will enjoy chance meetings with those from your past. A reunion with a longtime friend is likely. You reconsider the pursuit of a dream once abandoned. Get in touch with your inner voice for direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Today is all about professional aspirations and your ambitions. You will attract attention. Pursue opportunities that showcase your capabilities. You're entering a more promising security cycle. You might have gone from rags to riches more than once.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)