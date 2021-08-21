VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today new activities, new encounters and other unexpected situations might occur because you want to break free from your daily routine. Suddenly, you have the courage to break down barriers and do exactly what you want. You might even express talents you didn't realize you had.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH It's a restless day for you, which is why you need to be light on your feet and stay flexible, because anything could happen. Whatever changes take place for you might be more subtle and perhaps behind the scenes. Nevertheless, you're up for anything and your eyes are wide open.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Unexpected encounters with friends and groups make this an interesting day. You might be competing with someone. You have a sense of breaking boundaries and trying new things because you feel courageous and adventurous.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Your ambition is aroused today, which is why you might suddenly reach out and demonstrate unusual behavior, including talents that surprise even you. This will impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)