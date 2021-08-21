ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You introduce reforms and improvements to your job or perhaps your health today. You feel freer and less restricted by convention, rules and regulations. You're open to new, modern and perhaps high-tech ways of doing something.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH It's a creative day because you feel courageous enough to do things in a different way. You might see new angles or put a new spin on something. You might impulsively go on vacation or socialize.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You have lots of energy to introduce improvements at home. You might rearrange furniture or tackle DIY projects. You also might break free from certain family rules or regulations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Yyou feel high-energy and impulsive today. You might suddenly take a short trip. You might talk to neighbors, relatives or siblings. You'll feel restless in an upbeat way and eager for something new to happen.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today you might be an impulse shopper or spontaneously purchase something. This same electric energy can apply to other financial transactions, which means you might suddenly see new ways of earning money or you might be attracted to a new job.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Today new activities, new encounters and other unexpected situations might occur because you want to break free from your daily routine. Suddenly, you have the courage to break down barriers and do exactly what you want. You might even express talents you didn't realize you had.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH It's a restless day for you, which is why you need to be light on your feet and stay flexible, because anything could happen. Whatever changes take place for you might be more subtle and perhaps behind the scenes. Nevertheless, you're up for anything and your eyes are wide open.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Unexpected encounters with friends and groups make this an interesting day. You might be competing with someone. You have a sense of breaking boundaries and trying new things because you feel courageous and adventurous.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Your ambition is aroused today, which is why you might suddenly reach out and demonstrate unusual behavior, including talents that surprise even you. This will impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Sudden opportunities to travel or get further studies or training might arise today. It's a high-energy day, and people are eager to explore new ideas and ways of doing things. You might meet someone unusual from a different background or another culture.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Make friends with your bank account today and be mindful of issues regarding shared property, inheritances, debt and the wealth of others, because something unexpected could impact these areas. Be vigilant. If an opportunity appears, act quickly, because this window will be brief.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Friends and partners might do something to surprise you today. In fact, it could be liberating. They might suggest a new arrangement to your relationship. You also might meet a real character today because it's full of twists, turns and surprises.