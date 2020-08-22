× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Partnerships enter a phase of intensity and transformation. You discover much about others and how they feel toward you. Keep an open mind and seek the truth, then all will be well. Attend to any legal matters promptly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today generates a practical, earthy you. Check instructions, directions and mix-ups. Ask questions and verify. Be patient if a piece of work has to be redone. Take time to regroup if you start to feel pressured.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH A joyful cycle regarding your social life commences. If you've dreamed of pursuing a new project, now is the time to do so. You meet with unexpected success. Reach out to those you care about. Visit an art display.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH There can be some stress involving relatives. A family member might need assistance. Seek inner harmony and release stress. Take sensible safety precautions, and all will be well. Any differences are resolved through discussions or emails.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)