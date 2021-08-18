ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You have lots of mental energy today, which is why you will attack any job that you do with intensity and purpose. In particular, you will roll up your sleeves and dig in, in a hands-on way. Conversations with work colleagues will be lively.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH This can be a creative day, because your thoughts are spinning and full of clever, creative ideas. Meanwhile, parents might come on a bit too strong with their kids today because there is so much mental energy. Think before you speak.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You have the energy to tackle home repairs today. Family discussions will be intense and lively. Actually, there is so much intellectual energy at play, an argument could break out because everyone has their own idea about what's best.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH This is a busy day! Errands, short trips, appointments and discussions with siblings, relatives and neighbors will keep you hopping! You also will have strong opinions about practically everything and expect others to agree with you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH When it comes to financial issues, earnings or buying something today, you have strong opinions! You are not open to hearing input from others because your mind is made up. In fact, you want others to listen to what you have to say and to your way of doing things.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today fiery Mars is aligned with your ruler Mercury, which makes your mental process excited and energetic. Your mind will be fast-thinking and active. However, it will also be all too easy to identify with your ego today and only see things your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today you have lots of energy to do research and dig deep for answers or solutions to old problems. You'll be like a dog with a bone, and you won't stop until you find what you're looking for. In this way, it can be a very efficient day for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You might find yourself at odds with a friend or a member of a group (especially someone younger) because you have such strong opinions today. Your mind is going a mile a minute, which means it's difficult to take a moment to see someone else's point of view.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Tread carefully when talking to parents, bosses, VIPs and the police today, because people are extremely opinionated. Some people are so wound up with their ideas they're not open to listening to others. Instead, they want everyone to listen to them.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You can use this intense mental energy today to study and learn something, because you will be extremely focused. You will also be curious and eager to discover new vistas and new answers.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You'll get a lot done if you have to wade through red-tape papers regarding inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and such, because you have lots of mental energy toda. You will also have no trouble defending your best interests if disputes arise.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You might attract someone to you today who is opinionated and has very definite ideas. Quite likely, they will be vocal, and you'll feel the hair blowing back over your ears.