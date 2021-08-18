ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You have lots of mental energy today, which is why you will attack any job that you do with intensity and purpose. In particular, you will roll up your sleeves and dig in, in a hands-on way. Conversations with work colleagues will be lively.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH This can be a creative day, because your thoughts are spinning and full of clever, creative ideas. Meanwhile, parents might come on a bit too strong with their kids today because there is so much mental energy. Think before you speak.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You have the energy to tackle home repairs today. Family discussions will be intense and lively. Actually, there is so much intellectual energy at play, an argument could break out because everyone has their own idea about what's best.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH This is a busy day! Errands, short trips, appointments and discussions with siblings, relatives and neighbors will keep you hopping! You also will have strong opinions about practically everything and expect others to agree with you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)