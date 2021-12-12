Happy Birthday for Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021: You're intuitive, intelligent and confident. You're a perfectionist and know exactly how to dress and create an impression. You're a sympathetic counselor to others, which makes you a valued friend. This year has been a quieter year for you with a strong focus on your closest relationships. Next year will be happy, creative and dazzling.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You're in a practical, logical frame of mind today; nevertheless, your idealism is confused about something, perhaps related to the media, foreign countries or higher education. Tread carefully.
This Week: Talk to the boss. Explore travel opportunities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Someone more experienced might help you. Nevertheless, confusion about financial or practical support is evident.
This Week: Study and make travel plans. Avoid financial disputes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Someone might have good advice for you today. Regardless, be aware some misunderstanding or confusion exists with a partner or close friend.
This Week: Be patient with others. A gift might arrive.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH You impress people as conscientious and reliable. However, you're also dealing with some confusion and misunderstanding related to your health, job or a pet.
This Week: Work hard, party hard!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Although you might be focused on issues in the news, the media, foreign countries or travel, be aware confusion related to your kids might occur today. It could extend to sports or social activities.
This Week: You have the energy to party as well as work!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Even though you have a clear idea about how to handle assets, debt or help from someone else, today there's a genuine misunderstanding or confusion at home.
This Week: Entertain. Get organized at home.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Although conversations with others are solid, practical and logical today, you might not have all the facts. You might be misinformed. Or your ideas might be unrealistic. Wishing doesn't always make it so.
This Week: Redecorating and entertaining please you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Be careful with financial decisions today. Confusion and possibly even deceit exists. Make sure you know what you're doing, especially if spending money. You may have practical health expectations.
This Week: Enjoy warm relations.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today it's hard to get behind what you really believe or think. You're filled with self-doubt. Worse yet, you might be idealistic about something and not even realize it's an unrealistic position. Listen to someone younger's advice.
This Week: You shop for pretty things.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH It's easy to second-guess things today because you're unsure about something. Meanwhile, a serious, practical discussion about plans at home seems solid. It's hard to know what to do. If this is the case, do nothing.
This Week: Buy wardrobe items!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH It's ironic, because today you are mentally clear to make plans or study and learn something. Nevertheless, a discussion with a friend or a member of a group might throw you off your game. It might even cause you to change your goals.
This Week: Enjoy sports, group activities.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH Parents, bosses and the police might promote confusion today. You're not sure what to do next or who to believe. Fortunately, you have a pretty solid grasp on your finances, so you won't go too far wrong.
This Week: A friend could become a lover.