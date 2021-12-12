This Week: Redecorating and entertaining please you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Be careful with financial decisions today. Confusion and possibly even deceit exists. Make sure you know what you're doing, especially if spending money. You may have practical health expectations.

This Week: Enjoy warm relations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today it's hard to get behind what you really believe or think. You're filled with self-doubt. Worse yet, you might be idealistic about something and not even realize it's an unrealistic position. Listen to someone younger's advice.

This Week: You shop for pretty things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HH It's easy to second-guess things today because you're unsure about something. Meanwhile, a serious, practical discussion about plans at home seems solid. It's hard to know what to do. If this is the case, do nothing.

This Week: Buy wardrobe items!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)