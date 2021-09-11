VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH It's a schmoozing day! The Sun and Mars in your sign will invigorate you and stoke enthusiasm! Meanwhile, Venus, the Moon and Jupiter will make your words so diplomatic and charming, everyone will want to hear what you have to say.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Because you are in an enthusiastic and energetic frame of mind today, you can work hard, you can party hard, or you can do both. This is a particularly good day for business and commercial transactions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Venus is in your sign promoting your people skills. Meanwhile, the Moon is in your sign increasing your enthusiasm for anything you do. Expect to be successful when dealing with friends and groups, as well as family members.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You continue to impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs, which is why it's an excellent time to do anything to advance your agenda. Today, you might work behind the scenes to promote your good name.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)