ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH This is a lovely day! The celestial gods bless you in financial matters, as well as affectionate romance. Keep your pockets open, because gifts, goodies and favors come your way. Enjoy fun times with your main squeeze.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH It's a wonderful day to relate to everyone, including acquaintances. Conversations with close friends and partners will be warm and congenial. Basically, people are in a good mood today. However, they're also prepared to work hard to get things done.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH It's a productive day for you, because you're in a positive frame of mind, in addition, you're motivated to get things done. Group efforts will be beneficial. Some will enjoy work-related travel.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Today is an excellent day, because people can work hard or they can party hard — or both. However, for your sign, the greater likelihood is that you will choose to party hard. It's a great day for a vacation. Enjoy sports events, playful activities with kids, the entertainment world and social outings!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH It's the perfect time to entertain at home or enjoy family get-togethers. Recently, you worked to make your home look more attractive. Perhaps now is the time to show off your efforts. Mark Twain said, "I can live for two months on a good compliment."
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH It's a schmoozing day! The Sun and Mars in your sign will invigorate you and stoke enthusiasm! Meanwhile, Venus, the Moon and Jupiter will make your words so diplomatic and charming, everyone will want to hear what you have to say.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Because you are in an enthusiastic and energetic frame of mind today, you can work hard, you can party hard, or you can do both. This is a particularly good day for business and commercial transactions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Venus is in your sign promoting your people skills. Meanwhile, the Moon is in your sign increasing your enthusiasm for anything you do. Expect to be successful when dealing with friends and groups, as well as family members.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You continue to impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs, which is why it's an excellent time to do anything to advance your agenda. Today, you might work behind the scenes to promote your good name.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's a lovely, popular day, which is why you'll enjoy interactions with others. You will especially enjoy time spent with a friend or perhaps a group. In fact, groups could be anything from a few friends to a large convention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and important people today. Since this is the case, make your pitch this day. Do whatever you need to do to advance your agenda, because doors will open for you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH You're keen to travel, and today is no exception. You might see ways to do something that expands your horizons — perhaps with a friend or a group. Make this happen, because it is possible. Accept someone's offer of help if it comes your way.