ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH There are two areas to focus on today. The first is to explore new sources of income. Look for opportunities to find out where and how you can earn money. The second is: Can you see a new use for something you own?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today is the perfect day to evaluate what parts of your life might need transforming. How can you make changes for the better, especially with your appearance? The impression you create on others?

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH It's Monday and a perfect day for some self-inquiry. Take a moment to look inside yourself to find out what makes you tick. If you had to name four things you really should focus on in your life, what are they?

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH In discussions with friends or groups today, you will create a strong impression. (Believe me when I say that you will be memorable!) This is because you want to get things done and you're ready for it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)