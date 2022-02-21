ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH This is a positive day to begin your week! (We like positive.) It's a good time to check out red-tape details that might be nagging you about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. Pull up your sleeves and dig in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Relations with friends and groups are warm and supportive today. This is a good day to deal with members of the general public as well. You will be particularly effective when interacting with classes, clubs and groups, because people are willing to cooperate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH This is a good day to talk to the boss, parents or the police. That's because people are open-minded and cooperative today. Everyone is ready to go along to get along. Ask for permission or approval for what you want.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Vacation plans and ideas about how to escape your daily grind are on your mind today. If you can't swing a big vacation, can you plan a short trip? This is also a good day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine or the law.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Money and resources from others will help you or your family today. If you need money or help, now is the time to ask. (This includes asking for equipment and support related to your job.) This is also a good day to discuss banking and financial matters.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Conversations with the general public and those who are close to you will be a positive experience today. You're eager to enlighten someone about what is important to you, and others are willing to listen. "Confidence is high!"

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH This is a positive day with your work and activities in general. In fact, your health feels positive because you feel vigorous! Having said that, you might not work harder. Instead, you will use your increased energy to do whatever you want, which is still a plus.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with the Sun, which is invigorating for you. This is a wonderful day because you feel in harmony with yourself. In addition, you have an increased feeling of vitality. Don't hesitate to ask the universe for a favor.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH This is a feel-good day for your sign! It's particularly good for those of you who work with children or work in the entertainment world, the hospitality industry or anything to do with sports. It's a positive day for any kind of group activity!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Today is an excellent day to work with classes, groups, clubs and organizations! Rally your troops and set them marching! Feel free to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback, because this might help you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Business and commerce are favored today, which is why this is a solid day to explore financial negotiations, plus boost your income. You might explore the possibility of a better paying job. It's also a good day to ask the boss for a raise. With Mercury in your sign, you are articulate!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHHH Today the Sun is in your sign dancing with the Moon, which makes you feel that life is easier today. (And it is!) You're able to relate to others better. Furthermore, other people are drawn to you in a positive way. It's a great day to deal with groups.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0