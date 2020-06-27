× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Expect some restlessness, as mentally turning off life's problems may be difficult. Instead of worrying over things you cannot control and spending time imagining the worst, find time to relax with a good book or do some creative writing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today finds you in the mood to party, but do not expect to overdo it and emerge unscathed the next day. You will certainly feel like kicking up your heels and may be able to use the energy by dancing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You may feel the urge to do some home remodeling. Some of you will experience sudden events that are beyond your control at the beginning of the day. This will lead to personal changes for some of you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You might want to change gears and have a long overdue chat. You might not understand where another person is coming from. You have the financial issue handled in your mind, but perhaps a discussion about the logistics is necessary.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)