ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today unexpectedly ushers in hours of joy and laughter with different people. Focus on the future. Determine your most important priorities. Affirmations and meditations are especially valuable. Observe and listen. Meet others halfway to resolve tensions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Economics and social conditions can affect your profession. Consider external factors and use them as guidelines. You are not an island. There is a strong awareness of how your destiny interconnects with the world around you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Wanderlust strikes today. A trip overseas or cross country would be uplifting and fantastic. It's a shame we are in the middle of COVID. Try visiting places of historical and spiritual significance instead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Others make suggestions about money management. You may develop a new job skill or are offered a second job. Act on it quickly. But check with your inner psyche before acting too quickly on unsolicited advice.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)