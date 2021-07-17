ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Because your concentration on home and family has been strong lately, it's not surprising you might have power struggles with someone, especially a parent. Think before you react! Take a moment so you don't just react — you thoughtfully respond.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Today is ripe for power struggles with others — be they siblings, relatives or encounters with routine contacts. Be careful, because if you are distracted in a heated dispute, this could lead to an accident. Pull in your reins.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Don't get your dander up over financial matters today, because it's not worth it. If you take a long-range view, you'll see that because you are having such a successful year, you can be big about things.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Power struggles might take place today. But look at the definition of this type of struggle. Why is it so important to have power and control? When the annals of history are written, will any of this really matter?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)